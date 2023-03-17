The No. 12 VCU Rams (27-7) are 4.5-point underdogs to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 5-12 matchup in the West Region bracket that starts at 2:00 PM, live on TBS. The point total in the matchup is set at 122.5.

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5 122.5

Rams Betting Records & Stats

VCU has combined with its opponent to score more than 122.5 points in 24 of 30 games this season.

The average over/under for VCU's matchups this season is 134.4, 11.9 more points than this game's point total.

VCU is 16-14-0 against the spread this season.

VCU has been an underdog in six games this season and has come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Rams have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

VCU has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 122.5 % of Games Over 122.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 23 79.3% 71.4 142.8 60.1 123 132 VCU 24 80% 71.4 142.8 62.9 123 134.8

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

VCU has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Rams have hit the over three times.

The Rams' 71.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels allow to opponents.

VCU is 14-9 against the spread and 23-3 overall when it scores more than 60.1 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 16-13-0 13-11 15-14-0 VCU 16-14-0 1-1 12-18-0

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

Saint Mary's (CA) VCU 16-2 Home Record 15-3 6-2 Away Record 8-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

