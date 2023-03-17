The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) and the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:00 PM. The contest airs on TBS.

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.5% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, VCU has a 21-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Rams are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 123rd.

The Rams score an average of 71.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels give up to opponents.

When VCU gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 23-4.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 VCU is averaging 4.3 more points per game at home (73) than away (68.7).

At home the Rams are allowing 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are away (65.5).

Beyond the arc, VCU knocks down fewer triples away (5.5 per game) than at home (6.1), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.9%) than at home (33.7%).

