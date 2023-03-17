Friday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) and the VCU Rams (27-7) at MVP Arena at 2:00 PM ET features the Gaels' Logan Johnson and the Rams' Adrian Baldwin Jr. as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

TV: TBS

VCU's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, VCU defeated Dayton 68-56. With 16 points, Baldwin was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adrian Baldwin Jr. 16 2 7 0 0 2 Jalen DeLoach 13 10 3 1 2 0 Jamir Watkins 13 8 1 0 1 3

VCU Players to Watch

Jalen DeLoach is putting up a team-leading 7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10 points and 1.1 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Rams receive 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jamir Watkins.

Jayden Nunn gives the Rams 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

VCU Top Performers (Last 10 Games)