The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) will try to defeat the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 2:00 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU matchup in this article.

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline VCU Moneyline
BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5) 122.5 -185 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Saint Mary's (CA) (-4) 122 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5) 123.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

  • VCU has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Rams have been an underdog by 4 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) has covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Gaels' 32 games have hit the over.

VCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Rams have had the 19th-biggest change this season, dropping from +20000 at the beginning to +50000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, VCU has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

