Norfolk State vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) versus the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-42 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Spartanettes earned a 56-52 victory over Howard.
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartanettes captured their best win of the season on November 23, when they defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 188 in our computer rankings, 48-43.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).
- Norfolk State has the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (23).
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 over Marshall (No. 188) on November 23
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 207) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 22
- 64-37 at home over Howard (No. 233) on January 14
- 56-52 over Howard (No. 233) on March 11
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes have a +393 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 62.3 points per game, 241st in college basketball, and are giving up 50 per contest to rank first in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Norfolk State has put up 58.6 points per game in MEAC action, and 62.3 overall.
- The Spartanettes average 69.3 points per game at home, and 55 away.
- Norfolk State concedes 45.2 points per game at home, and 55.3 away.
- In their last 10 games, the Spartanettes are averaging 64.5 points per contest, 2.2 more than their season average (62.3).
