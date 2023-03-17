Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) will be trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) on Friday. This 3-14 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 7:35 PM.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gonzaga (-15.5)
|156.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Gonzaga (-15.5)
|155.5
|-1650
|+950
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Gonzaga (-16)
|156.5
|-1667
|+900
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends
- Gonzaga has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Bulldogs' 32 games have hit the over.
- Grand Canyon has covered 14 times in 32 chances against the spread this year.
- So far this season, 23 out of the Antelopes' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Gonzaga is only sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but fourth-best according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have experienced the 77th-biggest change this season, falling from +900 at the start to +1400.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Gonzaga has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Grand Canyon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +200000
- Grand Canyon is 55th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+200000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 118th, a difference of 63 spots.
- The implied probability of Grand Canyon winning the national championship, based on its +200000 moneyline odds, is 0%.
