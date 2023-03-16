The Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) and the Furman Paladins (27-7) are scheduled to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Amway Center, with a start time of 12:40 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Reece Beekman and Jalen Slawson are two players to watch.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Furman

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

TV: truTV

Virginia's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Virginia lost to Duke 59-49. With 12 points, Beekman was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Reece Beekman 12 1 4 4 0 0 Isaac McKneely 10 2 0 0 0 2 Armaan Franklin 7 6 2 1 1 2

Virginia Players to Watch

Beekman is posting 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Kihei Clark paces the Cavaliers at 5.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 10.9 points.

Jayden Gardner paces the Cavaliers at 5.8 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.7 assists and 12.1 points.

Armaan Franklin averages a team-high 12.5 points per contest. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ben Vander Plas is averaging 7.4 points, 1.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Virginia Top Performers (Last 10 Games)