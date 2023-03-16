UCLA vs. UNC Asheville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (29-5) will aim to beat the No. 15 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. This contest tips off at 10:05 PM.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. UNC Asheville matchup.
UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|UNC Asheville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-17.5)
|135.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|UCLA (-17.5)
|135.5
|-2400
|+1200
|PointsBet
|UCLA (-18)
|134.5
|-2500
|+1200
UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends
- UCLA has covered 19 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Bruins' 34 games have hit the over.
- UNC Asheville has compiled a 17-14-1 record against the spread this year.
- In the Bulldogs' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- UCLA is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Bruins have experienced the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the start of the season to +1000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, UCLA has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
UNC Asheville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500000
- UNC Asheville, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks much higher (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (154th).
- With odds of +500000, UNC Asheville has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
