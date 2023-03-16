The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:40 PM. The matchup airs on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 12-3 overall.

The Volunteers are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 53rd.

The Volunteers average 71.8 points per game, only two more points than the 69.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

When Tennessee scores more than 69.8 points, it is 17-3.

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.9%).

This season, Louisiana has a 23-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at ninth.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 78 points per game are 20 more points than the 58 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Louisiana has a 15-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Tennessee is putting up 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it is on the road (67.1).

In 2022-23, the Volunteers are surrendering 53.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 63.7.

Tennessee is sinking 7.6 threes per game, which is 0.2 fewer than it is averaging in away games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in road games.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

At home Louisiana is putting up 85.6 points per game, 12.8 more than it is averaging on the road (72.8).

At home the Ragin' Cajuns are conceding 67.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than they are on the road (74.9).

Louisiana drains more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.9%) than on the road (33.8%).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Auburn L 79-70 Neville Arena 3/9/2023 Ole Miss W 70-55 Bridgestone Arena 3/10/2023 Missouri L 79-71 Bridgestone Arena 3/16/2023 Louisiana - Amway Center

Louisiana Schedule