Thursday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (27-6) versus the Liberty Lady Flames (24-8) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Lady Flames enter this game after an 84-60 loss to FGCU on Saturday.

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Liberty 65

Liberty Schedule Analysis

On January 21 versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings, the Lady Flames registered their signature win of the season, an 88-78 victory at home.

The Lady Flames have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Falcons have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Liberty has 17 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

88-78 at home over FGCU (No. 30) on January 21

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 66) on December 18

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 158) on January 26

65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 191) on January 28

84-56 at home over Lipscomb (No. 191) on March 8

Liberty Performance Insights