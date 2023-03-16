The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) will meet on Thursday at 6:50 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Auburn is a 1.5-point favorite in the matchup, which airs on TNT. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this 8-9 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket. The point total is set at 151.5 for the matchup.

Auburn vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -1.5 151.5

Auburn vs Iowa Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Tigers have compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread.

This season, Auburn has won 18 of its 22 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Iowa is 13-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have a mark of 3-4 in contests where bookmakers give them odds of +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Iowa has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 9 31% 72.7 152.9 67.1 141.5 140.6 Iowa 14 51.9% 80.2 152.9 74.4 141.5 149.5

Additional Auburn vs Iowa Insights & Trends

Auburn has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.

The Tigers have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Iowa has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Hawkeyes have hit the over six times.

The 72.7 points per game the Tigers record are the same as the Hawkeyes allow.

Auburn is 10-2 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 74.4 points.

The Hawkeyes' 80.2 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers give up.

Iowa has put together a 12-8 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 15-14-0 11-11 16-13-0 Iowa 13-14-0 2-4 14-13-0

Auburn vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits

Auburn Iowa 14-2 Home Record 14-3 4-8 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

