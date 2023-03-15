The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hokies Betting Records & Stats

The Hokies have gone over in 18 of their 31 games with a set total (58.1%).

Virginia Tech has a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has been more successful against the spread than Virginia Tech this season, tallying an ATS record of 17-11-0, compared to the 14-17-0 record of Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 77.2 151.4 69.2 139 143.5 Virginia Tech 74.2 151.4 69.8 139 140

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

Virginia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hokies have gone over the total six times.

The Hokies average five more points per game (74.2) than the Bearcats give up to opponents (69.2).

When it scores more than 69.2 points, Virginia Tech is 12-9 against the spread and 15-7 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0 Virginia Tech 14-17-0 18-13-0

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits

Cincinnati Virginia Tech 15-3 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 2-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 82.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.