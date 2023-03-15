Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 15
The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) welcome in the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.
Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 20 times.
- The Hokies have been an underdog by 6 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Cincinnati is 20-11-0 ATS this season.
- Bearcats games have gone over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.
Virginia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hokies have experienced the 34th-biggest change this season, falling from +15000 at the start to +30000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia Tech has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
