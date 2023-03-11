Saturday's ACC championship game between the Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 14-6 ACC) and the Virginia Cavaliers (25-6, 15-5 ACC) at Greensboro Coliseum at 8:30 PM ET features the Blue Devils' Kyle Filipowski and the Cavaliers' Kihei Clark as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke

TV: ESPN

Virginia's Last Game

In its previous game, Virginia defeated Clemson on Friday, 76-56. Jayden Gardner scored a team-high 23 points (and added two assists and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayden Gardner 23 12 2 1 0 0 Armaan Franklin 16 3 2 2 0 1 Kihei Clark 13 3 4 1 0 3

Virginia Players to Watch

Clark is the Cavaliers' top assist man (5.6 per game), and he puts up 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Cavaliers receive 9.3 points, 3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Reece Beekman.

Gardner is averaging a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 12.3 points and 0.7 assists, making 52% of his shots from the field.

Armaan Franklin is the Cavaliers' top scorer (12.7 points per game) and assist man (1.4), and contributes 4.1 rebounds.

Ben Vander Plas is posting 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Virginia Top Performers (Last 10 Games)