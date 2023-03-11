Norfolk State vs. Howard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MEAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Norfolk Scope has the Norfolk State Spartanettes (25-6) squaring off against the Howard Lady Bison (16-13) at 4:00 PM ET on March 11. Our computer prediction projects a 62-55 victory for Norfolk State, who are favored by our model.
In their last game on Friday, the Spartanettes earned an 81-59 victory against North Carolina Central.
Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk State vs. Howard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 62, Howard 55
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartanettes' signature victory this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 188) in our computer rankings. The Spartanettes brought home the 48-43 win at a neutral site on November 23.
- Norfolk State has 22 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 over Marshall (No. 188) on November 23
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 197) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 215) on November 22
- 64-37 at home over Howard (No. 232) on January 14
- 70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 239) on November 17
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +389 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.5 points per game (238th in college basketball) and give up 50 per outing (first in college basketball).
- Norfolk State's offense has been worse in MEAC contests this season, putting up 58.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.5 PPG.
- Offensively, the Spartanettes have fared better at home this season, averaging 69.3 points per game, compared to 55 per game when playing on the road.
- Norfolk State is giving up 45.2 points per game this year at home, which is 10.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (55.3).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Spartanettes have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 65.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 62.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
