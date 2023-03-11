The New York Islanders (34-25-8) will aim to continue a three-game win streak when they play the Washington Capitals (31-28-7) at home on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-DC.

The Capitals have gone 3-6-1 in the last 10 games, scoring 32 total goals (eight power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.7%). They have given up 34 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Islanders 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-135)

Islanders (-135) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-1.4)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (31-28-7 overall) have posted a record of 7-7-14 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the 21 games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Washington has earned eight points (2-13-4 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Capitals have earned 59 points in their 35 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Washington has recorded a single power-play goal in 28 games has a record of 16-8-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 19-13-2 (40 points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 28 games. The Capitals finished 10-13-5 in those contests (25 points).

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.06 19th 4th 2.64 Goals Allowed 2.97 13th 19th 30.7 Shots 31.3 18th 18th 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.5 10th 28th 16.7% Power Play % 20.9% 17th 7th 82.7% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 9th

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-DC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

