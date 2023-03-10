William & Mary vs. Hofstra Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the William & Mary Tribe (17-12) and the Hofstra Pride (12-19) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 68-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored William & Mary squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 10.
The Tribe are coming off of a 69-50 victory against Hofstra in their most recent outing on Saturday.
William & Mary vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
William & Mary vs. Hofstra Score Prediction
- Prediction: William & Mary 68, Hofstra 59
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Tribe beat the Drexel Dragons 74-58 on January 15.
- The Tribe have nine losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
- William & Mary has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15).
William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-58 at home over Drexel (No. 115) on January 15
- 79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 215) on February 12
- 73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 241) on February 5
- 70-60 on the road over Monmouth (No. 241) on March 2
- 77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 245) on February 3
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe average 66.3 points per game (150th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per outing (235th in college basketball). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, William & Mary puts up more points per game (68.1) than its season average (66.3).
- The Tribe are scoring 69.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (63.4).
- William & Mary gives up 65.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 67.6 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Tribe have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 69.9 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 66.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
