The No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers (24-6, 15-5 ACC) will face off against the No. 3 seed Clemson Tigers (23-9, 14-6 ACC) in the ACC tournament Friday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 9:30 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Clemson matchup.

Virginia vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Virginia has compiled an 11-17-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Cavaliers' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Clemson has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Tigers games have gone over the point total 20 out of 32 times this year.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Virginia is 13th-best in the country. It is way below that, 35th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cavaliers have had the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +4000 at the start to +3500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

