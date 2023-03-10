Virginia vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - ACC Tournament
The No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers (24-6, 15-5 ACC) will face off against the No. 3 seed Clemson Tigers (23-9, 14-6 ACC) in the ACC tournament Friday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 9:30 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Clemson matchup.
Virginia vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Virginia vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-3.5)
|126.5
|-160
|+135
|DraftKings
|Virginia (-3)
|126
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Virginia (-3)
|126.5
|-159
|+135
Virginia vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Virginia has compiled an 11-17-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Cavaliers' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- Clemson has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this year.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total 20 out of 32 times this year.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Virginia is 13th-best in the country. It is way below that, 35th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Cavaliers have had the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +4000 at the start to +3500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
