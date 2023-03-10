Kristaps Porzingis and his Washington Wizards teammates will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Porzingis, in his last game (March 8 loss against the Hawks) produced 43 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down Porzingis' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.2 25.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.5 8.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.5 PRA 35.5 34.3 37 PR 32.5 31.7 33.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.5



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Kristaps Porzingis has made 7.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Porzingis' Wizards average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Hawks allow 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hawks have given up 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

Allowing 25.5 assists per game, the Hawks are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have conceded 11.8 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 38 43 5 5 7 0 0

