Friday's game at SECU Arena has the Towson Tigers (19-10) going head to head against the Hampton Lady Pirates (12-17) at 12:00 PM ET on March 10. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 victory for Towson, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Pirates secured a 78-67 win over Delaware.

Hampton vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Hampton vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 69, Hampton 61

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates beat the No. 141-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Towson Tigers, 72-61, on February 19, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Tigers have tied for the 114th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

72-61 at home over Towson (No. 141) on February 19

78-67 over Delaware (No. 197) on March 9

77-72 at home over Delaware (No. 197) on March 4

66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 215) on February 9

57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 274) on January 1

Hampton Performance Insights