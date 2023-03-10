Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Avdija, in his most recent showing, had two points and eight rebounds in a 122-120 loss to the Hawks.

We're going to look at Avdija's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.8 6.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.3 6.6 Assists -- 2.5 2.4 PRA -- 17.6 15.7 PR 13.5 15.1 13.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.5



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Hawks

Avdija has taken 7.3 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Avdija's Wizards average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.1 points per contest, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

Allowing 25.5 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Deni Avdija vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 23 2 8 3 0 0 0 2/28/2023 31 4 13 0 0 0 1

