The Washington Wizards' (31-34) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Wednesday, March 8 game against the Atlanta Hawks (32-33) at Capital One Arena. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards are coming off of a 119-117 victory over the Pistons in their most recent game on Tuesday. Bradley Beal recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Questionable Back 10.4 3.4 5.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Trae Young: Questionable (Groin)

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards put up an average of 113.2 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 117.1 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Washington is 17-7 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

The Wizards are compiling 113.4 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.2.

Washington knocks down 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 36.2% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 11.8 its opponents make, shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

The Wizards' 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in the NBA, and the 114 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 22nd in the league.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3 236.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.