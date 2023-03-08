Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MEAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Norfolk State Spartanettes (23-6) versus the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-26) at Norfolk Scope is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-44 in favor of Norfolk State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Spartanettes suffered a 60-55 loss to Howard.
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 70, South Carolina State 44
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartanettes' best win this season came in a 48-43 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Norfolk State is 20-2 (.909%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 over Marshall (No. 191) on November 23
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 204) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 215) on November 22
- 70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 237) on November 17
- 74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 239) on February 18
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes are outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game with a +343 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.9 points per game (246th in college basketball) and give up 50.1 per contest (first in college basketball).
- In conference action, Norfolk State scores fewer points per game (58.6) than its season average (61.9).
- When playing at home, the Spartanettes are putting up 14.3 more points per game (69.3) than they are in road games (55).
- In 2022-23, Norfolk State is giving up 45.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 55.3.
- The Spartanettes have been racking up 62.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 61.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
