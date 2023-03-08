Wednesday's contest that pits the Norfolk State Spartanettes (23-6) versus the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-26) at Norfolk Scope is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-44 in favor of Norfolk State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Spartanettes suffered a 60-55 loss to Howard.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, South Carolina State 44

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartanettes' best win this season came in a 48-43 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Norfolk State is 20-2 (.909%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 over Marshall (No. 191) on November 23

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 204) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 215) on November 22

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 237) on November 17

74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 239) on February 18

Norfolk State Performance Insights