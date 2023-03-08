Kyle Kuzma will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kuzma, in his most recent game (March 7 win against the Pistons) produced 23 points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Kuzma's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.4 19.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.3 5.5 Assists 3.5 3.8 2.9 PRA 30.5 32.5 27.7 PR 27.5 28.7 24.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.1 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 20.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Kuzma's Wizards average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Hawks allow 25.4 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks allow 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 37 28 3 1 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Kuzma or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.