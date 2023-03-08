The Atlanta Hawks (32-33) visit the Washington Wizards (31-34) after losing five road games in a row. The Hawks are favored by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSE
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wizards 117 - Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4)
  • Pick OU: Under (236)
  • The Wizards sport a 30-33-2 ATS record this season compared to the 28-35-2 mark from the Hawks.
  • Washington covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 48% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 4 or more (33.3%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Atlanta does it more often (55.4% of the time) than Washington (49.2%).
  • The Hawks have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-15) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-24).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards Performance Insights

  • Washington is 19th in the league in points scored (113.2 per game) and 15th in points conceded (113.3).
  • This season the Wizards are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.
  • In 2022-23, the Wizards are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (11.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).
  • Washington takes 63.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.8% of Washington's buckets are 2-pointers, and 27.2% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.