The Washington Wizards, with Bradley Beal, face off versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 119-117 win against the Pistons, Beal put up 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

In this piece we'll examine Beal's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.3 25.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.4 6.0 PRA 35.5 32.5 36.7 PR 29.5 27.1 30.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 13.5% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.6 per contest.

He's put up 4.5 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Beal's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.2 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Hawks allow 117.1 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.4 assists per game.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Bradley Beal vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 35 37 3 7 1 0 1

