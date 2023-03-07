The Detroit Pistons (15-50) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (30-34) on March 7, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Wizards vs. Pistons with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Washington shoots better than 49% from the field, it is 18-11 overall.

The Wizards are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 20th.

The Wizards average 5.9 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Pistons allow (119).

Washington has an 11-5 record when putting up more than 119 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards are averaging 113.1 points per game this year at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (113.2).

When playing at home, Washington is giving up 0.3 more points per game (113.4) than when playing on the road (113.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Wizards have performed better in home games this year, sinking 12.6 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Wizards Injuries