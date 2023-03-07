Terry Rozier, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - March 7
When the New York Knicks (39-27) and Charlotte Hornets (20-46) square off at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jalen Brunson and Terry Rozier will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Julius Randle, Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Nets, 102-86, on Sunday. Kelly Oubre Jr. was their top scorer with 17 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|17
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Terry Rozier
|16
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|15
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Hornets Players to Watch
- P.J. Washington is putting up 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Hornets get 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.
- The Hornets receive 20 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Oubre.
- Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LaMelo Ball
|16.9
|5.9
|7.3
|0.6
|0
|3.2
|Gordon Hayward
|18.2
|4.2
|4.7
|1.4
|0.2
|1.2
|Mark Williams
|11.9
|10
|0.8
|0.6
|1.4
|0
|Terry Rozier
|17.1
|2.5
|3.7
|1.3
|0.2
|2.4
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|10.8
|3.2
|4.8
|1.7
|0.7
|0.6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.