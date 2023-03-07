The Horizon championship will be decided Tuesday, as the No. 1 seed Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) play the No. 2 Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) at 12:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 53.4 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 53.4 points, Cleveland State is 27-3.
  • Green Bay is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Phoenix score 10.9 more points per game (68.2) than the Vikings allow (57.3).
  • Green Bay has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 57.3 points.
  • Cleveland State has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 70-64 Kress Events Center
3/2/2023 Wright State W 85-57 Kress Events Center
3/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 69-65 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
3/7/2023 Cleveland State - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Milwaukee W 63-56 Klotsche Center
3/2/2023 Milwaukee W 65-52 Wolstein Center
3/6/2023 Northern Kentucky W 63-60 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
3/7/2023 Green Bay - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.