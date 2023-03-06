The Sun Belt championship will be decided Monday, as the No. 1 seed James Madison Dukes (25-7) face off against the No. 2 Texas State Bobcats (23-8) at 2:00 PM.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

JMU vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats' 67.6 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 60.5 the Dukes allow to opponents.
  • Texas State is 18-4 when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.
  • Texas State has put together a 16-3 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.
  • The 69.3 points per game the Dukes record are 11.8 more points than the Bobcats give up (57.5).
  • When JMU totals more than 57.5 points, it is 22-7.
  • JMU has a 21-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/24/2023 Marshall L 71-58 Atlantic Union Bank Center
3/3/2023 Marshall W 62-43 Pensacola Bay Center
3/5/2023 Old Dominion W 70-64 Pensacola Bay Center
3/6/2023 Texas State - Pensacola Bay Center

