Monday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (25-7) and Texas State Bobcats (23-8) going head to head at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 6.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Dukes secured a 70-64 win over Old Dominion.

JMU vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

JMU vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 65, Texas State 62

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes' best victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 93), according to our computer rankings. The Dukes registered the 78-66 road win on December 21.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Dukes are 10-2 (.833%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 97) on November 23

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 127) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 134) on February 16

70-64 over Old Dominion (No. 157) on March 5

73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 157) on February 18

JMU Performance Insights