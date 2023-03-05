Old Dominion vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the James Madison Dukes (24-7) and the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (22-11) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 67-62 based on our computer prediction, with JMU taking home the win. Game time is at 12:30 PM on March 5.
The Lady Monarchs took care of business in their most recent outing 86-83 against Troy on Friday.
Old Dominion vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Old Dominion vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 67, Old Dominion 62
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Monarchs beat the Troy Trojans, who are ranked No. 128 in our computer rankings, on March 3 by a score of 86-83, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- The Dukes have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (10).
- Old Dominion has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.
Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-65 at home over Temple (No. 142) on November 30
- 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 154) on February 2
- 65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 160) on December 11
- 67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 175) on February 9
- 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 175) on January 12
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Lady Monarchs are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +129 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.1 points per game (158th in college basketball) and give up 62.2 per outing (119th in college basketball).
- In Sun Belt games, Old Dominion has averaged 0.7 more points (66.8) than overall (66.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Monarchs are scoring 67.5 points per game, 2.2 more than they are averaging on the road (65.3).
- Old Dominion concedes 55.3 points per game at home, and 66.3 away.
- The Lady Monarchs are averaging 70.4 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 4.3 more than their average for the season (66.1).
