Sunday's game between the James Madison Dukes (24-7) and the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (22-11) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 67-62 based on our computer prediction, with JMU taking home the win. Game time is at 12:30 PM on March 5.

The Lady Monarchs took care of business in their most recent outing 86-83 against Troy on Friday.

Old Dominion vs. JMU Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Old Dominion vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 67, Old Dominion 62

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Monarchs beat the Troy Trojans, who are ranked No. 128 in our computer rankings, on March 3 by a score of 86-83, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Dukes have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (10).

Old Dominion has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

77-65 at home over Temple (No. 142) on November 30

65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 154) on February 2

65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 160) on December 11

67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 175) on February 9

84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 175) on January 12

Old Dominion Performance Insights