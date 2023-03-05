Sunday's contest that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (22-7) versus the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (15-15) at Liberty Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Liberty, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Lady Flames are coming off of a 69-68 win against Bellarmine in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 72, Kennesaw State 60

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Lady Flames registered their best win of the season on January 21, when they claimed an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32), according to our computer rankings.

Liberty has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 67) on December 18

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 168) on January 26

65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 184) on January 28

67-57 on the road over North Alabama (No. 203) on February 11

72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Liberty Performance Insights