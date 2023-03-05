Hornets vs. Nets Injury Report Today - March 5
The Charlotte Hornets (20-45) have three players on the injury report, including P.J. Washington, in their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (35-28) at Barclays Center on Sunday, March 5 at 6:00 PM ET.
The Hornets lost their last outing 117-106 against the Magic on Friday. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points in the Hornets' loss, leading the team.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5
|3.4
|1.6
|P.J. Washington
|PF
|Questionable
|Foot
|15.3
|4.8
|2.4
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|23.3
|6.4
|8.4
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Edmond Sumner: Out (Personal), Yuta Watanabe: Questionable (Back), Ben Simmons: Out (Knee)
Hornets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSE
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets score only 1.1 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Nets give up (113.3).
- Charlotte is 15-13 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
- The Hornets are scoring 113.2 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 112.2.
- Charlotte connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 32.8% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 12.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.4% from deep.
- The Hornets average 110.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in league), and give up 114.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in NBA).
Hornets vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-8
|227
