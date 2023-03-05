The Charlotte Hornets (20-45) have three players on the injury report, including P.J. Washington, in their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (35-28) at Barclays Center on Sunday, March 5 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Hornets lost their last outing 117-106 against the Magic on Friday. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points in the Hornets' loss, leading the team.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6 P.J. Washington PF Questionable Foot 15.3 4.8 2.4 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Edmond Sumner: Out (Personal), Yuta Watanabe: Questionable (Back), Ben Simmons: Out (Knee)

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSE

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets score only 1.1 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Nets give up (113.3).

Charlotte is 15-13 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

The Hornets are scoring 113.2 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 112.2.

Charlotte connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 32.8% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 12.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.4% from deep.

The Hornets average 110.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in league), and give up 114.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in NBA).

Hornets vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -8 227

