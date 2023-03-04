Saturday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (25-5) and Richmond Spiders (20-9) matching up at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 73-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on March 4.

The Spiders won their last outing 70-65 against Fordham on Friday.

Richmond vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Richmond vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, Richmond 61

Richmond Schedule Analysis

On December 20, the Spiders claimed their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Minutewomen are 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins

94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on January 29

70-65 over Fordham (No. 95) on March 3

69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 103) on November 7

84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 128) on February 15

67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 167) on February 8

Richmond Performance Insights