Saturday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (27-4) and Radford Highlanders (14-16) matching up at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Gardner-Webb, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Highlanders came out on top in their last outing 69-68 against Presbyterian on Thursday.

Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Gardner-Webb 75, Radford 58

Radford Schedule Analysis

  • The Highlanders' best win this season came in a 65-55 victory against the High Point Panthers on February 22.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Radford is 12-9 (.571%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Radford 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-61 on the road over Campbell (No. 271) on February 25
  • 54-53 at home over Campbell (No. 271) on January 18
  • 69-68 over Presbyterian (No. 318) on March 2
  • 71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 1
  • 67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 331) on November 27

Radford Performance Insights

  • The Highlanders' +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.0 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per outing (94th in college basketball).
  • Radford scores fewer points in conference play (62.1 per game) than overall (63.0).
  • The Highlanders are putting up more points at home (67.9 per game) than away (58.1).
  • Radford is conceding fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than away (65.9).
  • While the Highlanders are averaging 63.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 62.3 points per contest.

