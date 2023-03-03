The Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes score 13.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Hokies give up to opponents (58).
  • When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 16-5.
  • When it scores more than 58 points, Miami (FL) is 17-8.
  • The Hokies put up 73.1 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 63.7 the Hurricanes allow.
  • Virginia Tech is 21-1 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • Virginia Tech's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.
  • The Hokies are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (45%).
  • The Hurricanes make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 NC State W 75-62 Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ North Carolina W 61-59 Carmichael Arena
2/26/2023 @ Georgia Tech W 65-52 Hank McCamish Pavilion
3/3/2023 Miami (FL) - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.