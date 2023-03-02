The Toronto Raptors (31-32) face the Washington Wizards (29-32) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet. The point total for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -1.5 223.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 32 games this season that finished with a combined score over 223.5 points.

Washington's average game total this season has been 226.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Washington has put together a 30-31-0 record against the spread.

The Wizards have been victorious in 15, or 40.5%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won 14 of its 35 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 32 50.8% 112.6 225.7 111.9 225.1 223.4 Wizards 32 52.5% 113.1 225.7 113.2 225.1 225.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total four times.

Washington has performed better against the spread away (19-15-0) than at home (11-16-0) this season.

The Wizards average just 1.2 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors give up (111.9).

Washington has put together a 23-13 ATS record and a 22-14 overall record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 31-32 17-20 33-30 Wizards 30-31 19-18 30-31

Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Wizards 112.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 15-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-13 18-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-14 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 26-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-8 26-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-7

