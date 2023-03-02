The Monmouth Hawks (13-14) will host the William & Mary Tribe (15-12) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

The Tribe's 66.1 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 63.5 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When William & Mary allows fewer than 62.8 points, it is 6-2.

When it scores more than 63.5 points, William & Mary is 14-1.

The Hawks put up 62.8 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 67.4 the Tribe give up.

Monmouth has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 67.4 points.

Monmouth is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 66.1 points.

William & Mary Schedule