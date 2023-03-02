Richmond vs. Dayton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (18-9) and the Dayton Flyers (7-20) at Chase Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59 and heavily favors Richmond to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Spiders are coming off of an 87-45 victory against Saint Bonaventure in their last game on Saturday.
Richmond vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Richmond vs. Dayton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 73, Dayton 59
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- On December 20, the Spiders registered their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team (No. 72), according to our computer rankings.
- Richmond has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 89) on January 29
- 69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 102) on November 7
- 84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 141) on February 15
- 67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 162) on February 8
- 190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 170) on February 12
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (150th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Richmond scores more points per contest (76.9) than its overall average (73.4).
- Offensively, the Spiders have fared better at home this season, putting up 86 points per game, compared to 61.5 per game on the road.
- Richmond is giving up 67.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.4 more points than it is allowing in away games (60.4).
- The Spiders have been putting up 84.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly higher than the 73.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
