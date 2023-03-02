Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kuzma tallied 28 points in his last game, which ended in a 119-116 win versus the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down Kuzma's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.3 18.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.4 6.5 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.1 PRA 31.5 32.5 27.9 PR 27.5 28.7 24.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Raptors

Kuzma is responsible for taking 19.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.1 per game.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 20.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Kuzma's Wizards average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Raptors have allowed 111.9 points per contest, which is seventh-best in the league.

On the boards, the Raptors have given up 42.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 26.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are 17th in the league, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2021 30 9 7 4 1 1 1 11/3/2021 21 2 2 1 0 1 0 10/20/2021 35 11 15 3 2 1 1

