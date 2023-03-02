Hampton vs. Hofstra Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-16) versus the Hofstra Pride (9-18) at Hampton Convocation Center has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hampton, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Pirates enter this matchup following a 79-46 loss to Northeastern on Sunday.
Hampton vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
Hampton vs. Hofstra Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hampton 65, Hofstra 57
Hampton Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates registered their signature win of the season on February 19, when they beat the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 138 in our computer rankings, 72-61.
- The Lady Pirates have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (10).
Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on February 9
- 56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 277) on January 6
- 57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on January 1
- 74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 304) on January 29
- 38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 326) on January 15
Hampton Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates have a -72 scoring differential, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 60.7 points per game to rank 264th in college basketball and are allowing 63.4 per outing to rank 154th in college basketball.
- With 59.2 points per game in CAA contests, Hampton is tallying 1.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.7 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lady Pirates have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 64.5 points per game, compared to 57.8 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Hampton has played better at home this season, giving up 57.4 points per game, compared to 67.9 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Pirates' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 64.4 points per contest compared to the 60.7 they've averaged this season.
