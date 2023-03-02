George Mason vs. La Salle Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the La Salle Explorers (17-13) and the George Mason Patriots (15-14) matching up at Chase Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for La Salle according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.
The Patriots' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 65-60 win over Saint Joseph's (PA).
George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
George Mason vs. La Salle Score Prediction
- Prediction: La Salle 63, George Mason 61
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- The Patriots' signature victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to our computer rankings. The Patriots picked up the 65-60 home win on February 22.
- George Mason has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-41 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on December 1
- 74-63 on the road over Fordham (No. 97) on February 19
- 61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 141) on January 8
- 67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 172) on January 16
- 62-58 at home over Davidson (No. 177) on January 28
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.8 points per game (262nd in college basketball), and allow 61.9 per contest (115th in college basketball).
- George Mason has averaged 0.9 fewer points in A-10 action (59.9) than overall (60.8).
- In 2022-23 the Patriots are averaging 5.3 more points per game at home (62.8) than away (57.5).
- George Mason gives up 57.9 points per game at home, and 61.3 on the road.
- The Patriots have performed better offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 60.9 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average of 60.8.
