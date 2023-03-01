Two struggling squads meet when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) host the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Demon Deacons will aim to halt a five-game losing streak against the Cavaliers, losers of three straight.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

  • The Cavaliers put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 59.6 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • Virginia is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 59.2 points.
  • Virginia has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
  • The 59.2 points per game the Demon Deacons score are the same as the Cavaliers allow.
  • Wake Forest has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
  • Wake Forest has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.
  • This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 32.6% from the field, 10.8% lower than the Cavaliers concede.
  • The Cavaliers' 37.3 shooting percentage is 6.7 lower than the Demon Deacons have conceded.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Duke L 56-52 John Paul Jones Arena
2/23/2023 @ Clemson L 79-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 85-74 Watsco Center
3/1/2023 Wake Forest - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.