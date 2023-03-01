Two struggling squads meet when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) host the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Demon Deacons will aim to halt a five-game losing streak against the Cavaliers, losers of three straight.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Cavaliers put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 59.6 the Demon Deacons give up.

Virginia is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 59.2 points.

Virginia has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.

The 59.2 points per game the Demon Deacons score are the same as the Cavaliers allow.

Wake Forest has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Wake Forest has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.

This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 32.6% from the field, 10.8% lower than the Cavaliers concede.

The Cavaliers' 37.3 shooting percentage is 6.7 lower than the Demon Deacons have conceded.

Virginia Schedule