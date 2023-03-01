Wednesday's contest features the Dayton Flyers (6-20) and the VCU Rams (7-21) matching up at Chase Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 64-63 victory for Dayton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Rams are coming off of a 55-51 loss to La Salle in their last game on Saturday.

VCU vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

VCU vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 64, VCU 63

VCU Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Rams registered their signature win of the season, a 62-61 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to our computer rankings.

According to the RPI, the Flyers have 13 losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the first-most in Division 1.

VCU 2022-23 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 87) on January 11

75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 125) on November 26

53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 160) on February 1

55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 193) on January 14

60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on January 29

VCU Performance Insights