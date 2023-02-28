The Atlanta Hawks (31-30) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (28-32) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 6 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Hawks 116 - Wizards 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Under (233.5)
  • The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Wizards this season, putting up an ATS record of 27-33-1, as opposed to the 28-31-1 mark of the Wizards.
  • Washington covers the spread when it is a 6-point underdog or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 6 or more (42.9%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Atlanta does it more often (55.7% of the time) than Washington (46.7%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 14-22, while the Hawks are 20-14 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards Performance Insights

  • Washington scores 113.0 points per game and allow 113.2, making them 20th in the league on offense and 15th on defense.
  • The Wizards are 12th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
  • At 11.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.9% from downtown, the Wizards are 19th and 15th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
  • Washington takes 37% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.4% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 72.6% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.