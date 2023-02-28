Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Kispert totaled seven points in his last game, which ended in a 102-82 loss against the Bulls.

If you'd like to place a bet on Kispert's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.3 8.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.1 Assists -- 1.2 0.5 PRA -- 13.2 10.6 PR 11.5 12 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Corey Kispert has made 3.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.7% of his team's total makes.

Kispert is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Kispert's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.3 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Hawks concede 117 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 45.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

The Hawks concede 25.5 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are 10th in the league, allowing 11.8 makes per game.

Corey Kispert vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2022 32 12 3 3 2 0 1 3/4/2022 26 9 4 1 1 0 0 11/1/2021 11 5 2 0 1 0 1 10/28/2021 9 0 3 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.