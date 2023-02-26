The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Cavaliers score 5.9 more points per game (69) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (63.1).
  • Virginia is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
  • Virginia has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.
  • The Hurricanes score 8.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Cavaliers give up (62.3).
  • Miami (FL) has a 14-7 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 16-3 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.
  • The Hurricanes shoot 41% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Cavaliers allow defensively.
  • The Cavaliers' 37.3 shooting percentage is seven lower than the Hurricanes have given up.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 NC State W 71-59 John Paul Jones Arena
2/19/2023 Duke L 56-52 John Paul Jones Arena
2/23/2023 @ Clemson L 79-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

