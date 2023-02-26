How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies score an average of 73.4 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- Virginia Tech has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.4 points.
- When it scores more than 62.4 points, Virginia Tech is 20-1.
- The 61.4 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are just 3.2 more points than the Hokies allow (58.2).
- When Georgia Tech puts up more than 58.2 points, it is 11-5.
- Georgia Tech is 12-10 when it allows fewer than 73.4 points.
- This year the Yellow Jackets are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Hokies give up.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Duke
|W 61-45
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|NC State
|W 75-62
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ North Carolina
|W 61-59
|Carmichael Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
