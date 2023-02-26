Kristaps Porzingis' Washington Wizards take on the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, a 115-109 loss to the Knicks, Porzingis tallied 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Porzingis, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.8 25.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 7.8 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.3 PRA 33.5 33.9 36.8 PR 30.5 31.4 33.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Kristaps Porzingis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Bulls

Porzingis has taken 15.2 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 15.2% and 15.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.5 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 112.9 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Bulls concede 43.4 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.8 assists per contest.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 35 28 9 4 0 2 2 10/21/2022 29 14 3 2 2 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porzingis or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.